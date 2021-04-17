Pakistan to get visas for T20 World Cup in India

Pakistani cricketers will get visas to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India next October.

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Friday informed the Apex Council about the government’s decision on giving visas to the Pakistan players, reports PTI.

Shah spoke to the council in a video conference meeting, where it was also decided that the mega-event – which will complete seven editions this year – will be staged across nine venues.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the final; the other venues are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala and Lucknow.

“The visa issue of the Pakistan cricket team has been sorted. However, whether the fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear,” a council member told PTI.

“It will be decided in due course of time. However, we had promised ICC that it would be sorted. The secretary announced during the meeting.”

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket for almost a decade now due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Pakistan last toured India for a bilateral series in 2012.