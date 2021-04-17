Popular film actor Wasim no more

Renowned actor Wasim passed away at 12:30 in the capital’s Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital. He was 71 years old, and was suffering from various old-age ailments.

The news was confirmed by Zayed Khan, the General Secretary of Shilpi Samiti.

The folk and fantasy action hero was away from the limelight for quite a while.

Wasim debuted in the film industry as an Assistant Director in “Chondo Hariye”.

His acting debut came later in “Rater Por Din”.

He has been featured in over 150 films in his illustrious career, including “Raj Dulari”, “Imaan”, “Daku Monshur”, “Bedin”, “Norom Gorom” and “Bahadur”.