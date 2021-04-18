Bangladesh sees highest 102 daily deaths, 3,698 new corona cases

With the deaths of 102 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Sunday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 10,385.

This is the highest daily death counts since the pandemic hit the country on March last year. On Saturday, the country saw 101 deaths from coronavirus.

During this timeline, 3,698 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,18,950.

Health authorities also reported 6,121 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,14,936, according to data released by the government.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 30,26,315 people globally and infected 14,14,05,284 while 12,00,98,153 made recovery as of today afternoon.