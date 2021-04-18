COVID-19 hospital at DNCC market inaugurated

The Dhaka North City Corporation’s 1000-bed hospital, the country’s largest facility for the treatment of coronavirus patients, began operations on Sunday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the country’s largest Covid-19 dedicated hospital as chief guest.

Situated in the capital’s Mohakhali, initially there will be 50 ICU beds, 50 emergency beds, and 150 general beds from today, while 130 doctors, 200 nurses, 300 other staffers, and 100 army personnel have been assigned for the hospital.

The hospital will have 212 ICUs and 250 high dependency units with 540 isolated high care rooms for Covid-19 patients.

Hospital sources said more than 500 Covid-19 patients will receive high-flow oxygen support at a time at the hospital.

The hospital will be run by the Armed Forces Division and overall support will be provided by the Ministry of Health.