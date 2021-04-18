Ekushey Padak-winning actor S M Mohsin dies of Covid-19

Ekushey Padak winning theatre activist and actor S M Mohsin died of Coronavirus on Sunday morning.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at BIRDEM General Hospital at 9:30am.

Mohsin’s son Based Mohsin confirmed the news.

“His namaz-e-janaza will be held after Asr prayer. Later, he will be buried at Azimpur graveyard in the capital,” said Salahuddin Lavlu, President of Directors Guild.

Mohsin was honored with the Ekushey Padak award in 2020 to recognize his outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry.

S M Mohsin is renowned for projects like “Rokte Bheja Shapla”, “Kabar” and “Chithi”.

He acted in theatre productions “Dipantar”, “Subachan Nirbasane”, “Chup Adalat Cholchhe” and small screen productions entitled “Mahar Ali”, “Sakin Sarisuri”, “Garam Bhat Athaba Nichhak Bhuter Galpa”, “Nilambari”, among others.

His silver screen outings were “Chitra Nodir Pare” and “Brihannala”.