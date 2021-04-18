Hefazat leader Mamunul Huque arrested

Hefazat-e Islam’s central joint secretary general Mamunul Huque was arrested from a madrasa at Mohammadpur in Dhaka on Sunday.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police nabbed him from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa at 12:50pm.

After arrest, the Hefazat leader is being taken to the DB office in Tejgaon, said DB police’s Joint Commissioner Mahbub Alam.

Mamunul Haque was staying at the madrasa after Sonargaon resort incident happened on April 3.

Recently, two cases were filed against him with Paltan and Sonargaon Police Stations.

Mamunul is also an accused in a case filed in connection with the 2013 mayhem in Dhaka.