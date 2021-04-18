‘US can’t do two things at once’: Biden on not immediately raising refugee cap

US President Joe Biden on Saturday explained his initial decision to not increase the limit on refugee admissions to the United States stating that his administration “couldn’t do two things at once”. Biden while speaking to reporters in Delaware said that he couldn’t initially increase the cap due to burdens that the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is facing because of a rise in unaccompanied child migrants at the southern US border. “We’re going to increase the number. The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people,” Biden said according to a White House pool report, as cited by The Hill. “We couldn’t do two things at once. But now we are going to increase the number,” he continued.

According to The Hill, the comment comes a day after the White House reversed course on a decision to keep the number of refugees allowed into the US at levels that were in place under the former President Donald Trump. The decision was made following ‘blowback’ from Democrats who wanted to see a higher cap.