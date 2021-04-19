Bangladesh reports highest 112 Covid deaths in a day

Bangladesh reported 112 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is the highest ever single-day death since the outbreak began, raising the toll to 10,497 across the country.

Besides, 4,271 new cases of coronavirus were detected over the same period, raising the total number of infections to 7,23,221 across the country so far.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Monday (April 19).

Some 6,364 people made recovery from the deadly virus over the same period, climbing the total number of recovered cases to 6,21,300 across the country.