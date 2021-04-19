Hefazat leader Mamunul put on seven-day remand

A Dhaka court on Monday placed Hefazat-e Islam Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque on a seven-day remand in a case filed last year with Mohammadpur Police Station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary passed the order after Sub-inspector of the police station Md Sajedul Haque submitted the remand prayer before the court.

Mamunul was produced before the court amid tight security in and around the court premises.

A joint team of Tejgaon Division police and DMP’s Detective Branch arrested Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Mohammadpur on Sunday afternoon.

Later, he was shown arrested in the case filed in March 2020 over vandalism by activists of the Qawmi madrasa-based organisation in the capital’s Mohammadpur area.

Mamunul Haque came into limelight after he was found with a woman at a resort in Sonargaon on April 3.

A case was filed against Mamunul in connection with the March 26 clashes and violence in Baitul Mukarram area in the capital during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Dhaka visit. He is one of the 17 people accused in the case filed with Paltan police station.