Isleworth Deen Center  was organised a Virtual Press Conference.

Pub purchased to convert into a mosque and center for £1m

Planning permission obtained

£500,000 required for refurbishment work

April 21, Wednesday, LIVE TV APPEAL on Channel S

Make a call to donate generously

London, April 14: There are no mosques or centers in Isleworth and its surrounding areas of Richmond, Twickenham, Whitton, Hanworth and Brentford in West London. The Muslim community living in the area have been dreaming of a mosque for a long time. Their dream is now to become reality. The Isleworth Deen Center (IDC) has already bought a pub for around £1m to establish a mosque. It’s obtained the planning permission from the local council. However, they need more than £500,000 to refurbish the building.

When the work is complete, they will be able to start the centre. That’s why, a massive fund-raising program has been launched in the month of Ramadan. As part of this, the Center has initiated a live charity appeal on Channel S on Wednesday, 21st April. To inform the community, a press conference was organised with the London-Bangla Press Club on 11th April where they presented the detailed activities of IDC, current and future plans of the project and the latest update of the fund-raising activities. Welcoming remarks were made by Masudur Rahman, Chairperson of the Center, MC Member Aziz Bari delivered the presentation of the project, IDC Imam Shaikh Abu Sayed Ansari recited from the Holy Quran and conducted the Dua at the end. The entire program was conducted by IDC member & journalist, Akbar Hussain.

Journalists of Bangla electronic and print media including the President and the Secretary of London Bangla Press Club were present at the press conference. The journalists were happy to know about the progress of IDC’s mosque project and assured to co-operate in completing of the project successfully. The IDC members answered various questions raised by journalists and thanked them for attending the press conference.