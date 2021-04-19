Lockdown extended by a week

The government has decided to extend the ongoing countrywide lockdown for a week from April 22 as the Covid-19 infections keep rising.

The decision was taken on Monday at a meeting, headed by Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

The ongoing lockdown will end on April 21.

Regarding the restriction, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossian said,“The lockdown will remain in force from April 22 to 28 with the same restrictions imposed in the previous week.”

The summary of today’s decision has been sent to the Prime Minister and a gazette will be issued once it gets her approval, he said.

Earlier in the day, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader hinted the extension of the lockdown.

On Sunday night, the National Technical Advisory Committee on the Coronavirus has recommended extension of the ongoing lockdown for one more week in an effort to curb the virus flareup.

