Singapore-bound spl Biman flight flies Tuesday

The Singapore-bound special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines will be operated on Tuesday.

Biman’s Public Relations officer Tanvir Ahmed confirmed media about the matter.

On April 11, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) suspended all domestic and international flights for a week from April 14 responding to the government decision for a complete lockdown in the wake of rapid transmission of coronavirus.

Later on April 15, the government in an inter-ministerial meeting decided to operate special flights of national flag-carrier Biman to five countries, including four in the Middle East with high concentration of Bangladeshi expat workers from April 17.

The special flight services will allow overseas workers currently stuck in Bangladesh for whatever reason to return to their places of work amid the suspension of regular flights.