Another 91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases

With the deaths of 91 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Tuesday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 10,558.

During this timeline, 4,559 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,27,780.

Health authorities also reported 6,811 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,28,111, according to data released by the government.

As many as 27,056 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 16.85 per cent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 86.31 per cent and mortality rate at 1.45 per cent.