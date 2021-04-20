Benefits of mango as summer fruit

Recently, nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shared why we all must indulge in the goodness of the summer fruit owing to its numerous health benefits.

Diabetes and overweight

Low in glycemic index, mango is not only safe for diabetics but highly recommended as it delivers sustained energy without spiking the blood sugar levels. The soluble fibre, pectin along with vitamins and minerals in it helps to keep you satiated and full for a longer time.

PCOD and infertility

Rich in vitamin B6, a mango a day will help regulate hormones and reduce PMS or premenstrual syndrome. Abundant in vitamin E, mango is called the ‘love fruit’ as it regulates sex hormones and boosts sex drive.

Digestion and skin problems

The prebiotic fibre it contains eases bowel movement and keeps the digestive tract clean. Vitamin A in mango makes it the skin’s best friend. It helps fight acne and is anti-ageing.

Blood pressure and thyroid

Being an excellent source of vitamin C, it works towards lowering the body’s blood pressure. The magnesium in mango converts the inactive T4 thyroid hormone into the active form of T3, thus enhancing the metabolism of the body.

Cholesterol and heart disease

The high levels of folic acid in it reduces serum cholesterol levels, especially the LDL cholesterol in the body.

How to have?

Soak mangoes in water for 30 minutes before eating

Best time to eat: 11am-5pm