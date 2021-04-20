Covid-19: India to start vaccinating all adults over 18

Don't Miss
India has widened its vaccination programme as infections surge and the capital goes into lockdown.

All adults over the age of 18 will be offered a coronavirus jab starting from 1 May, the government said on Monday.
The government said last week that it only had 27 million doses – or enough jabs for nine days at current rates of vaccination.

India is currently vaccinating health workers, front line workers and people over 45. The government has also approved a $600 million grant for Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech.

India has been reporting around 200,000 cases daily since 15 April – this is well past its peak last year, when it was averaging around 93,000 cases a day.

Deaths too have been rising. The government confirmed 1,619 deaths from the virus on Monday.

The capital Delhi ordered a six-day lockdown from Monday with city hospitals reporting shortages of beds, oxygen and key medicine.