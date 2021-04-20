Families of bankers to get Tk 50 lakhs for death due to Corona: BB

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked all the banks to pay up to Taka 50 lakhs to the families of bankers for death due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The central bank on Monday issued a circular in this regard.
As per the circular, BB has asked the banks to pay Taka 50 lakh to the families of first class officials and above for a death due to Corona.
While families of the trainee assistant official or same rank will get Taka 37.50 lakhs while families of the staff or sub-staff of the banks will get Taka 25 lakhs.