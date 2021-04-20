India records 2.59 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,761 deaths

India recorded 2,59,170, new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, taking the total caseload to over 1.53 crore, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s total caseload now stands at 1,53,21,089 with 20,31,977 active Covid-19 cases. This is the sixth straight day that the country has recorded over 2 lakh cases.

With 1,761 deaths till Tuesday morning, the death toll is at 1,80,530. A total of 1,54,761 patients recovered til the date, taking the number of recoveries to 1,31,08,582.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

Delhi which has announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 night till 5 am on April 26 due to the surge in Covid cases.

Kerala will also impose a night curfew for two weeks from Tuesday onwards.

According to the government data, as many as 12,71,29,113 people have been vaccinated so far.