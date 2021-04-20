Lockdown: Police barricades at 14 points in Sylhet

The traffic department of the police on Monday has set up bamboo barricades at 14 points in and around Sylhet city to stop traffic.

At around 8 am these barricades were set up at various important points of city including Humayun Rashid Chattar, Mendibagh Point, Bandarbazar, Zindabazar, Amberkhana, Tilagarh, Medina Market, Airport Road and Temukhi Point.

However the police have been seen to allow the movement of emergency vehicles by removing the bamboo barricades.

Sub-commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jautirmoy Sarkar said steps have been taken to reinforce the lockdown. However, emergency vehicles are being allowed to move.

These bamboo barricades will be strictly in place for the next few days, said Sub-commissioner (Media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police BM Ashraf Ullah Taher.