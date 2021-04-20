Nine Bangladeshi youths on Forbes list

A total of nine Bangladeshi youths have made the ‘Forbes 30 under 30′ Asia list. Launched in 2011, by the prestigious business magazine Forbes, the ’30 under 30’ lists the thirty movers of shakers under the age of thirty. From 2016 till 2020, a total of nine Bangladeshis got themselves listed for their outstanding work. This year alone nine Bangladeshis under the age of thirty got listed for their work in three sectors: enterprise technology, social impact & retail & e-commerce.

Mir Sakib (28), founder of Cramstack

Mir made the list on enterprise technology category for his startup Cramstack. Cramstack helps industries with its natural language-driven search interface to analyse and visualise data.

Shomy Chowdhury (26) & Rijve Arefin (26) & cofounders of AWARENESS 360

Shomy & Arefin cofounded Awareness 360, a Kuala Lumpur-based NGO, which now has 1,500 volunteers in 23 countries and campaigned for 150,000 on personal hygiene basics such as handwashing, water-filtration, sanitation etc.

Shehzad Noor Taus Priyo (24) & Motasim Bir Rahman (26), cofounders, Gaze

Taus and Mostasim’s startup Gaze has been making waves in the last couple of years. Gaze builds API for visual recognition with AI supporting features like spoof-proof face recognition, OCR, object recognition etc.

Ahmed Imtiaz Jami (27), Founder, OBHIZATRIK Foundation

To work with underprivileged children, Jami founded OBHIZATRIK Foundation. So far his foundation, with the help of 3500 volunteers, has supported 1 million people on poverty elimination, education, health and nutrition, human rights issues etc.

Rizvana Hredita (28) & Md Zahin Rohan Razeen (22), Cofounders, Hydroquo+

Hredita & Razeen’s startup Hydroquo+ provides AI-powered water management solutions that report on the quality of the water; identify leakage and provide forecasting of demand based on usage.

Morin Talukder (27) Cofounder, Pickaboo

Morin’s cofounded e-commerce venture ‘Pickaboo’ is renowned in Bangladesh for listing quality products and fast delivery. It was one of the first few startups to offer EMI and same-day delivery.