Notification issued extending lockdown till Apr 28

The government has extended the ongoing lockdown by a week from April 22 till April 28 in order to control new surges

in the coronavirus infection.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday

The 13-point directives, which were issued earlier, will remain in force during the period.

The ongoing lockdown will end on April 21. But, the situation is not improved yet.

On Sunday night, the National Technical Advisory Committee on the Coronavirus has recommended extension of the ongoing lockdown for one more week in an effort to curb the virus flareup.

The government has decided The panel suggested review of the rate of infections prior to ending the lockdown.