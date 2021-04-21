Bangladesh raises concern over UK’s travel ‘red list’

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has briefed the Uk’s all-party parliamentary group (APPG) about the inconveniences caused by the country’s travel ban that has put Bangladesh among the nations on its “red list.”

She said the decision would seriously hurt the bilateral trade in the apparel, food and beverage sectors and also emergency medical treatments.

On April 2, the UK said it would put Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines on its travel “red list,” banning entry to people arriving from those countries unless they are Britons or Irish.

The high commissioner, during a recent virtual meeting with the APPG on Bangladesh, raised two issues including the UK’s travel “red list,” and the protracted Rohingya crisis.

Praising the British government’s role on the Rohingya issue especially as the pen-holder at the UN Security Council, she called upon the APPG to keep the issue of the sustainable and dignified return of the Rohingyas back to Myanmar high on its agenda at the British Parliament.

She took great pride in the extraordinary achievements and contributions made by the enterprising expatriate Bangladeshis in the UK in enhancing the shared prosperity of both countries.

“The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina looks forward to further intensifying Bangladesh’s bilateral trade, investment, climate and digital innovation partnership with a post-Brexit ‘Global Britain,” Muna said.

The virtual meeting was held to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.

Chaired by Rushanara Ali, MP, chairman of the APPG on Bangladesh and UK’s trade envoy to Bangladesh, the meeting was also attended by the vice-chairs of the parliamentary group including Bob Blackman MP, Rupa Huq MP, Afzal Khan MP, Khalid Mahmood MP, Tony Llyod MP, and Geraint Davies MP.

Rushanara said, “As a British-Bangladeshi, I am extremely proud to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence. I pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom and independence. We are forever indebted to them.”

APPG vice-chairs Bob Blackman, MP, and Geraint Davies, MP, praised Bangladesh for its sustained growth and progress over the past 50 years.

Other members of the APPG including Khalid Mahmood, MP, praised Bangladesh’s climate leadership.