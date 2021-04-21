Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 91 deaths, 4,559 new cases

Bangladesh reported 91 more deaths from Covid-19 and 4,559 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The death toll now stands at 10,588, and the total number of infections hit at 7,27,780 across the country so far.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Tuesday (April 20).

On Monday, the country had broken all the previous records of Covid-19 deaths registering 112 fatalities.

The fresh Covid-19 cases were reported after testing 27,056 samples. The infection rate dropped to 16.85 percent from 17.68 percent on Monday, the handout said.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8, 2020, while the first death on March 18 that year.