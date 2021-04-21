Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310

The Islamic Foundation has fixed this year’s Fitra at minimum Tk 70 and maximum Tk 2,310 per person.

Last year, the minimum Fitra was Tk 70, but the maximum was Tk 2,200.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the National Fitra Fixing Committee held on Wednesday.

Hafez Maulana Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, president of the National Fitra Fixing Committee and senior pesh imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka presided over the meeting.

The meeting unanimously took the decision that as per the Islamic Shariah, Fitra can be given by any one of the products like wheat, flour, barley, raisins, dates and cheese.

The Fitra has been fixed in accordance with the market prices of wheat, flour, barley, raisins, dates and cheese collected from all parts of the country.

Muslims can pay Sadaqatul Fitra by any one of the above products or its market value according to their ability.

Mentionable, Fitra is paid to the impoversihed people before the Eid-ul-Fitr Jamaat.