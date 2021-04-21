Metro Rail’s first set of coaches arrive in Dhaka

The first set of six coaches of metro rail have arrived in Dhaka.

A barge carrying two, out of six coaches, arrived at the newly-built jetty of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) in the river Turag at Uttara in the capital on Wednesday (April 21) afternoon.

Metro Rail project officials said two more barges, carrying four more compartments will arrive at the DMTCL jetty at Uttara by Wednesday evening.

The coaches will be transported to the metro rail’s depot at Uttara by large trolleys on April 23. It is learnt that SPM Bangkok ship carrying the first set train comprising six compartments of the Metro Rail reached at Mongla Port in the afternoon on March 31 last. The first set of coaches was scheduled to arrive at the DMTCL jetty in the river Turag on April 23. However, the coaches have arrived in Dhaka two days before the schedule. SPM Bangkok ship carrying the first set of six coaches of Metro Rail started journey for Mongla Port in Khulna from Kobe Port in Japan at 3:00pm on March 4 last. A total of 24 sets of trains have been bought for the under-construction Uttara-Motijheel Metro Rail. The trains are being built by the Japanese company Kawasaki-Mitsubishi. Each set will have four coaches and two locomotives on each side, a project official said. The Metro Rail authorities said that the rest 23 sets of trains will arrive in Bangladesh in phases. The second set of coaches will arrive in Dhaka on June 16, while the third set on August 13 sailing from Kobe on June 13. In its Facebook page at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, the DMTCL said the construction work of Bangladesh’s first Metro Rail has been going on round-the-clock following health guidelines and maintaining social distance amid strict lockdown. Two barges carrying the Metro Rail sets will arrive at the newly-built DMTCL jetty on the bank of river Turag at Uttara in Dhaka are expected to arrive on Wednesday. The stainless steel trains will have the system to supply 1500 volts DC power. Each air-conditioned train will have the capacity to carry 738 passengers at a time. There will be two wheel chairs in each train for disabled people. The metrorail coaches are being made in line with Japanese safety standard. Each coach will have a total of four doors, two each on both sides.