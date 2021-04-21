Operations of domestic flights resume

Operation of domestic flights on all routes except Cox’s Bazar resume on Wednesday.

Private airliners US Bangla and Novoair are operating the domestic flights.

Meanwhile, national flag-carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start running domestic flights on Thursday.

A Biman press release said flight operations will resume on Thursday on Chattogram, Sylhet, Barishal, Jashore and Syedpur routes.

The flight operation on domestic routes has remained suspended from April 5 last amid the restrictions imposed by the government.

Besides, flights of international routes were also suspended from April 14 due to stricter lockdown.