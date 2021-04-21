Serum institute to sell AstraZeneca to private hospitals at $8/dose

The Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday it would sell the AstraZeneca vaccine to the country’s state governments at 400 rupees or $5.30 per dose and to private hospitals at 600 rupees or $7.95.

“Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity,” it said in a statement. “We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems.”, reports Reuters.