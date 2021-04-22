14,000 expatriate workers left country in five days: CAAB

A total of 14,000 expatriate workers left the country for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Singapore from April 17 to 21 amid the countrywide lockdown enforced to contain the Covid-19 transmission.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice-Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said the workers flew for their designations after flight operations for expatriates resumed on April 17.

Besides, transit passengers of other countries also flew along with these 14,000 expatriate workers, he said.

Earlier on April 15, the government decided to operate special flights of national flag-carrier Biman to five countries, including four in the Middle East with high concentration of Bangladeshi expat workers from April 17.

The special flights can be availed to fly to three cities in Saudi Arabia (Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah), two of the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Oman’s Muscat, and Qatar’s Doha in the ME, as well as the city-state Singapore, said Tahera Khandaker, deputy general manager (public relations) of Biman Bangladesh Airline.