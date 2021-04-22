BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali’s disappearance

BNP on Thursday asked its standing committee member Mirza Abbas to explain his recent remarks on the disappearance of party leader Ilyas Ali.

The comments of Abbas that some party people were involved in disappearance of Ilyas have created strong reactions among BNP leaders and activists, prompting the party to seek an explanation from Abbas.

It was learnt that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sent a letter to Mirza Abbas on Thursday, asking him to explain in three days why he in a recent meeting accused some party people of involvement in the disappearance of the then BNP organising secretary Ilyas Ali in 2012.

The party insiders said that the “unexpected” statement of Abbas had created strong reactions among party people as the BNP had along been accusing the Awami League government for enforced disappearance of several hundred BNP leaders and activists, including Ilias.

Ruling Awami League has also cashed the statement of Abbas politically, said the BNP leaders.

On April 17, addressing a virtual discussion marking the 8th anniversary of the disappearance of Ilyas, Mirza Abbas said, “The night before Ilias went missing, he had got into an altercation with an individual at a corner of the party office and Ilyas had used some abusive words.

Abbas said that just after the incident of Ilyas’s disappearance, some people informed him that the abductors took him to Chattogram.

“Ilyas was abducted in front of a police officer and the officer is still missing,” he claimed.

“Some people of our party were involved in the disappearance of Ilias. You [Mirza Fakhrul] know some of them. Please take action against them. Otherwise, the party will be the loser,” Mirza Abbas requested Fakhrul, who was also present at the discussion.

He also said that the people who were against the sovereignty and independence of the country were involved in the disappearance of Ilyas Ali and BNP leader Chowdhury Alam and in the abduction and reappearance of BNP leader Salauddin Ahmed in India.

“I know that the Awami League government had not abducted Ilyas. But, I want to know who were behind his disappearance. I want the answer from the government,” he added.

A day after making the comments, Abbas at a press conference at his residence backtracked from his statement, claiming that the media distorted his remarks and there was a conspiracy against him.

Ilyas Ali went missing along with his driver, Ansar Ali, at midnight on April 17, 2012.

Since then, BNP has been blaming the security agencies for his disappearance, an allegation denied by the government.