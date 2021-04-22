Covid: 18 more deaths reported in UK and 2,729 more confirmed cases

A further 18 Covid-19 deaths were reported by the government in the last 24 hours.

It brings the UK Covid death toll to 127,345, as of 9am on Thursday. The government records the number of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, there were 2,729 more infections reported, taking the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 4,398,431.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

More than one in five UK adults (21.2%) are now fully vaccinated against the virus – equating to 11,192,601 people.

And 63.1% of UK adults – 33,257,651 people – have received a first dose.

England

There were 11 more Covid deaths in England, bringing the nation’s death toll to 112,016.

And 2,315 more lab-confirmed cases were reported. England has now had 3,843,260 since the start of the pandemic.

Scotland

In Scotland, there were three deaths linked to Covid-19. The Covid death toll in the nation is 7,646.

In the last 24 hours, 231 more infections were reported – bringing the all-time total to 224,596.

Wales

There was one more death related to the coronavirus in Wales, bringing the death toll to 5,543.

Another 63 infections were reported. Wales has a total of 211,104 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Northern Ireland

Three more Covid-19 deaths were reported in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the nation is 2,140.

Meanwhile, there were 120 more lab-confirmed cases, bringing the nation’s total to 119,471.