Covid-19 in Bangladesh: 98 deaths, 4014 cases

With the deaths of 98 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 10,781.
During this timeline, 4,014 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,36,074.
In the last 24 hours, 335 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 27,429 smples.
China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.
According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 30,74,781 people globally and infected 14,45,61,695 while 12,27,47,111 made recovery as of today afternoon.