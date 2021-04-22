PBI to investigate 16 cases filed over Hefazat mayhem

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has been assigned to investigate 16 cases filed over the violence carried out by Hefazat-e Islam in different parts of the country.

PBI chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder confirmed the matter on Thursday.

He said the PBI will investigate 16 cases filed on March 26 and next some days.

The cases have been filed in Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Brahmanbaria, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj and Manikganj.

Officials concerned have already started working to identify those involved in the violent activities, said DIG Banaj Kumar.