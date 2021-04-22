Don't Miss
Pfizer decides to supply Covid vaccine through Indian govt

Pfizer has decided to prioritise orders from the government, and supply doses of its Covid-19 vaccine “only through government contracts” in India.

This may potentially mean that the American drug giant’s vaccine, developed with BioNTech, may not be available through private hospitals in the country — unless the Centre or state governments decide to sell doses to these facilities.
The decision by Pfizer comes at a time when India has opened up its immunisation strategy, and allowed companies the option of charging states and private hospitals a potentially higher rate for their vaccines, The Indian Express reported.

While expressing the company’s commitment to making its vaccine available in India, a Pfizer spokesperson reiterated its decision to prioritise governments in their immunisation programmes “during this pandemic phase”.