Sussanne pens note to Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinky on 50th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan has wished Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan on their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

In her caption on Instagram, Sussanne wrote, “Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.. Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.”

Sussanne was married to Hrithik Roshan for 14 years. Despite their divorce in 2014, the two continue to remain great friends and are often spotted at public events together. Sussanne also shares a great bond with his family, The Indian Express reported.

When the lockdown was announced last year, Sussanne even moved in to Hrithik’s house to ensure their sons do not miss being around both their parents.