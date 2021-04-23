11 injured in Narayanganj gas explosion

At least 11 people of two families suffered burn injuries after a gas explosion at a building at Paschim Talla area of Narayanganj Sadar upazila on Friday.

Five critically injured people were sent to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

“The gas explosion occurred around 6:00 am today in two flats on the second floor of a building. Locals at first took the injured to Narayanganj General Hospital. From here five were sent to Dhaka in a critical state. They suffered 50% burn injuries,” Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arefin said.