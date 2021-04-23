Covid 19: Bangladesh reports 88 more deaths, 3,629 new cases

With the deaths of 88 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 10,869.
During this timeline, 3,629 cases fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,39,703.
In the last 24 hours, 349 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 26,431 samples and tested 25,896.
Health authorities also reported 5,225 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,47,674, according to data released by the government.
The country recorded over 100 daily Covid-19 deaths for four consecutive days –April 16 to 19. On April 19, the country had broken all the previous records of deaths registering 112 fatalities.
Among 98 deaths, 62 are male and 26 female, the press release said, adding that one in his 10s, six in their 30s, six in their 40s, and 15 are in their 50s while 60 are above 60 years.
Of them, 53 are from Dhaka, 18 from Chattogram, three each from Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur, and five from Mymensingh division.
The infection rate is 14.00 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.95 per cent.
So far, the recovery rate is 87.56 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.47 per cent.
China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.
According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 30,88,239 people globally and infected 14,54,49,878 while 12,34,62,938 made recovery as of today afternoon.