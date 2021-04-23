Covid 19: Bangladesh reports 88 more deaths, 3,629 new cases

With the deaths of 88 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 10,869.

During this timeline, 3,629 cases fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,39,703.

In the last 24 hours, 349 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 26,431 samples and tested 25,896.

Health authorities also reported 5,225 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,47,674, according to data released by the government.

The country recorded over 100 daily Covid-19 deaths for four consecutive days –April 16 to 19. On April 19, the country had broken all the previous records of deaths registering 112 fatalities.