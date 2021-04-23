Environmental pollution: Dry starch powder factory sealed off in Habiganj

The administration has sealed off Maize Advance Argo Refineries (MAAR) Limited, a dry starch powder producing company, in Habiganj on charge of environmental pollution.

Ishrat Jahan, deputy commissioner of Habiganj, confirmed the matte.

“We did as per direction from the court,” she said.

Madhabpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fatema-Tuj Johra sealed off the factory this afternoon, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

Deputy Commissioner’s Representative Executive Magistrate Shamsuddin Mohammad Reza and Mominul Islam, inspector of Department of Environment (DoE), among others, were present.

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) earlier filed a writ petition with the High Court alleging that waste from MAAR Ltd was polluting the water and environment of the local Ekhtiyarpur canal.

On March 15, the High Court ordered the government to immediately stop operations of MAAR Limited for polluting environment at Shappur in Habiganj’s Madhabpur upazila.

In response to a writ petition, the court asked the authorities concerned to assess the environmental and ecological damage caused by MAAR Ltd in the area and to submit the assessment report before this court in 60 days on receiving copy of the order.

Read More: HC orders to stop activities of dry starch powder factory in Habiganj for polluting environment