Public transports to ply on roads from April 29

All public transports will ply on the roads from April 29 (Thursday) next, said Sheikh Yusuf Harun, senior secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration.

He said a decision in this regard would be taken soon.

The government has given permission to open shops, shopping malls and markets from Sunday amid strict lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus. Following the issuance of a gazette notification in this regard on Friday, public transport owners have demanded to allow operating bus and minibus services. They also called for allowing to operate long distant bus services.