Shops, malls to reopen Sunday

Shops and shopping malls will be allowed to remain open from 10 am to 5 pm from April 25 amid the lockdown enforced by the government to contain the Coronavirus transmission.

The Cabinet Division issued a notice in this regard on Friday.

The shops and malls are permitted to reopen from April 25 subject to maintaining proper safety protocols, says the notice signed by Deputy Secretary Md Rezaul Islam.

The second phase of lockdown started on April 22 is supposed to continue until April 28.

Earlier on April 5, public transports, shops and shopping malls were directed to remain shut in capital Dhaka as the country started a 7-day lockdown.

Talking to local and international health experts, however, predicted Bangladesh is unlikely to see any improvement in the Covid-19 situation before June next as the country is still in the grip of its second wave.

Using a mathematical model, Bangladesh Como Modelling Group, a group of experts from both Bangladesh and Oxford University, also projected that the country will witness the similar infection rate intermittently till the end of May while the situation may improve in June.

Bangladesh recorded 98 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours until Thursday morning.

The virus also infected 4,014 others during the period, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a handout.