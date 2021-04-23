Singer Noble injured in road accident

Singer Mainul Ahsan Noble has sustained massive injury in a road accident. He had to take 30 stitches on his head and forehead. However, he is currently doing well.

Noble himself confirmed the news of the accident on his Facebook page and shared some pictures.

The singer, who is famous for an Indian reality show SaReGaMaPa, said that the accident took place on Thursday late night while trying to save an elderly man who was crossing the road. However, he did not give details of the whole incident.

In a facebook post on Thursday night, Noble wrote, “Assalamu Alaikum. Good evening. The road was seriously injured in the road accident. Let us pray for the road.”

In the first post, he shared a selfie with a bandage, but on Friday morning he posted a blood-stained picture.

In the caption, Noble writes, “An old man was crossing the road inattentively. To save him, I had to take 12 stitches on my head, 18 on my left eyebrow, and a total of 30 stitches. Still, I feel blessed because the man is safe. And I am also doing fine with your prayers. Alhamdulillah.”