Sri Lanka make steady progress against Bangladesh’s 541

Sri Lanka have responded well to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 541 in the Kandy Test, scoring 229 for three in 73 overs in the Kandy Test.

At the end of day three on Friday, captain Dimuth Karunaratne and all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva were batting at 85 and 26. Sri Lanka are trailing by 312 runs with two days to left play.

The Lankans started well before the lunch break of day three, posting 114 runs in the first wicket stand, thanks to 58 off Lahiru Thirimanne.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed bagged one wicket each.

Earlier, the Tigers declared the first innings at 541/7 in 173 overs before the lunch break of day three. This is the sixth-highest Test innings for the Tigers and the third-highest in overseas Tests.

Both overnight batsmen, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das scored a 50 each. Liton fell prey to Vishwa Fernando, for 50, Mushfiqur remained unbeaten on 68.

After Liton’s dismissal, Bangladesh lost Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam in quick succession. Taskin Ahmed came to bat at number nine and remained not-out for six.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque dominated the first two days of the game, hitting a 100 each. It was the first Test 100 for Najmul, and Mominul recorded his maiden century in away Tests.

Also, Tamim Iqbal set the tone for Bangladesh’s innings, scoring 90 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Vishwa Fernando was the most successful bowler who bagged four wickets in the batting paradise, conceding 96 runs in 35 overs, while Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara and Dhananjaya de Silva took one wicket each.