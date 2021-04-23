UK records another 2,678 coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

LONDON, April 23 : Another 2,678 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,401,109, according to official figures released Friday.

The country also reported another 40 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,385. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 33.3 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

Earlier Friday, Professor John Bell from Oxford University raised concerns about the prospect of holidays abroad resuming this summer.

“I think you have to say, really? Do we want people flying around the world and getting exposed to those sorts of issues?…There is quite a lot of variants circulating in Europe,” he told the BBC.

The professor also noted that the situation in India, Africa, Central and South America is also very concerning.

Bell’s comment came after the British government said Thursday that coronavirus passports, or health certificates, will be available “as soon as possible” in the country.

Under the government’s roadmap exiting the lockdown, foreign holidays for people living in England could be allowed as early as May 17.

England’s coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has risen to between 0.8 and one, the latest official figures showed Friday.

The R number, which is up from between 0.7 and one last week, shows the pandemic is still continuing to shrink in England, but at a slower rate, according to the British government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged that the majority of scientific experts are of the view that there will be another wave at some stage this year and Britons must learn to live with the virus.

However, he said there was nothing in scientific data to suggest Britain would have to deviate from the roadmap out of lockdown.

In England, all shops reopened from April 12 as lockdown eased, along with hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services.

Restaurants and pubs were allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors. Meanwhile, gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centers can all open.

On May 17, restaurants and pubs are expected be allowed to resume indoor service and see most rules on gathering outdoors lifted.

The British government’s four-step plan is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem