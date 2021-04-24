Bangladesh will face dire situation if Indian variant enters: Experts

Bangladesh will face a devastating situation if Indian double mutant variant of Covid-19 enters the country, cautioned experts on Saturday.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said more people are being infected with coronavirus in most of the countries of the world. People in Bangladesh are being infected by the African variant more. This variant spreads infection very rapidly.

Inaugurating a 10-bed new ICU Unit on the 9th floor of the ‘C’ Block of the BSMMU, he said more people were being infected by double mutant variant of Covid-19 in neighbouring India. More people being infected and are dying by this variant.

The BSMMU VC said, “We must be cautious so that Indian double mutant variant of Covid-19 cannot enter Bangladesh in any way. Besides, those who are coming from different parts of the world including India must be quarantined.”

Uttering caution, he also said, “If the Indian double mutant variant of Covid-19 enters Bangladesh, our country would face a dire situation. So, steps must be taken right now so that the Indian variant can’t enter Bangladesh.”

He said non-Covid patients would be able to get admitted to the new ICU unit.