BNP demands closure of border with India

The BNP has demanded the closure of all land ports in the country with India to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Mirza Fakhrul said, ‘The treatment service is devastated by the terrible outbreak of coronavirus. India already has the highest infection rate in the world. The infection is deadly in the country, the situation there is dire. I mention India because we still have a lot of business relations with India and our citizens travel there by land especially for medical visa or other reasons.”

The party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the comment at a virtual press conference on Saturday.

India’s coronavirus infections rose by 346,786 overnight, the health ministry said on Saturday, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day, as overwhelmed hospitals in the densely-populated country begged for oxygen supplies, reports Reuters. India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the pandemic, hitting a rate of one COVID-19 death in just under every four minutes in Delhi as the capital’s underfunded health system buckles.

At press conference, the BNP secretary general said, “What we are seeing is that West Bengal has the highest number of infections, so we think that the land borders need to be closed completely.”

He further said, “It has already been said that those who come by plane from outside (other countries) have to be quarantined for only three days. I have never heard of this anywhere in the world.”

Criticizing the government, Mirza Fakhrul said, “All those decisions are making our situation worse today.”