Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2697 cases, 5477 recoveries

With the deaths of 83 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 10,952.

During this timeline, 2,697 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 742,400.

Health authorities also reported 5,477 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 653,151, according to data released by the government. Among 98 deaths, 62 are male and 36 female, the press release said, adding that five in their 30s, five in their 40s, and 17 are in their 50s while 56 are above 60 years. In the last 24 hours, 350 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 20,228 samples and tested 20,571. The infection rate is 13.11 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.95 per cent. So far, the recovery rate is 87.98 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.48 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year. Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 3,102,116 people globally and infected 146,337,262 while 124,158,348 made recovery as of today afternoon.