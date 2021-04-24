Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered

Indonesian officials say debris from the missing submarine has been found and the vessel has sunk, reports Aljazeera.

Hopes of rescuing 53 sailors on board the vessel faded on Saturday as its oxygen reserves were believed to have run out.

Items located include a bottle of lubricant and a device that protects a torpedo, Air Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto said.

“The objects found near the last location of the submarine are believed to be parts of the submarine,” he said. “These objects would have never got out of the submarine unless there was pressure.”

The submarine – one of five in Indonesia’s fleet – disappeared on Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island of Bali.

Navy Chief Yudo Margono said on Saturday that rescuers found several items including parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope, and prayer rugs from the submarine.

“With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the sub miss phase to sub sunk,” Margono said.

Indonesia earlier considered the submarine that disappeared on Thursday off Bali as just missing. But it now declares the submarine as officially sank.

Officials also said the oxygen supply for its 53 crew ran out early Saturday.

Margono said a scan had detected the submarine at 850 metres (2,788 feet), well beyond its survivable limits. The submarine is designed to withstand a depth of up to 500 metres (1,640 feet).

There have been no signs of life from the submarine, but family members have held out hope.

“The family is in a good condition and keeps praying,” said Ratih Wardhani, the sister of 49-year-old crewman Wisnu Subiyantoro. “We are optimistic that the Nanggala can be rescued with all the crew.”