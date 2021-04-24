Hefazat nayeb-e-ameer Abdul Kader arrested

Detective Branch (DB) members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Hefazat-e-Islam’s nayeb-e-ameer Dr Ahmad Abdul Kader from West Agargaon area in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

DMP Additional DC (media) Iftekharul Islam said a team of the DB police conducted a drive at West Agargaon around 7.00 pm and arrested Dr Abdul Kader.

There several cases against him in connection with Hefazat’s clash at Shapla Chattar and the recent violence.

With this arrest, so far 19 central leaders of Hefazat have been arrested in Dhaka.