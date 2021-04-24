India records highest daily spike with 3.46 lakh COVID-19 cases

India recorded 3,46,786 new coronavirus cases and 2,624 deaths in the 24 hours on Saturday, taking the overall caseload and deaths to 1,62,63,695 and 1,89,544 respectively , according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 2,19,838 new Covid patients have made recovered from the deadly virus.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stood at 25,52,940 while 1,38,67,997 Covid patients have considered fully recovered.

The Central government on Monday said that all citizens above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated from May 1.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

According to government data, as many as 13,83,79,832 people have been vaccinated.