Nat’l Committee wants restriction at borders with India to contain Covid-19

As India is battling to contain one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Pandemic, has insisted on controlling the movement of people at borders between the two neighbouring countries.

Professor Dr Mohammad Shahidullah, chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Pandemic, said on Saturday that there were serious risks of spreading the contagious variant of coronavirus if people from the neighbouring country frequently entered Bangladesh.

“We’ve asked the government to impose strict restrictions on the movement of people at borders. There should be limited movement of travellers on the border areas. It means that none would travel through the borders except urgent necessity. Movement can be restricted for all kind tourism, recreation, or general purposes,” he said.

India is facing a huge spurt in Covid-19 cases and many health experts point out the presence of double mutant as the reason. Patients are dying at many hospitals due to short supply of oxygen.

On the other hand, the triple mutation means a combination of three different Covid-19 strains to form a new variant and states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Delhi are believed to have cases driven by this mutant.

An Indian expert said, “The double mutant variant is a more transmissible variant. It is making lots of people sick very quickly. We have to keep tweaking vaccines. For that we need to understand the disease. But we need sequencing on war footing.”

He even said the delay in detecting the double mutation may have contributed to the current virus spurt in India.

In such a situation, Professor Dr Shahidullah laid strong emphasis on restricting and limiting the movement of people between the two countries. “If we can’t restrict the movement of people from India and quarantine them, it will certainly spread in Bangladesh.”

He said the members of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Pandemic has already discussed the matter. “We’ll inform the government. However, we have not yet place any recommendation to the government. But, we’ll certainly do it. It has been discussed at a meeting of the members.”