Three ‘robbers’ held in Habiganj

Police detained three suspected robbers from Talugarai area at Shayestaganj upazila in Habiganj district early Saturday.

The arrested persons are Md Rony Mia, 27, Md Nasim Mia, 35, and Md Alamgir Mia, 28.

Shayestaganj Police Station officer in-charge Ajoy Chandra Deb said on information, police conducted a drive around 2:30am and arrested them when they were preparing to commit robbery.

Police also recovered arms, machete, and sharp weapons from their possesions, he added.