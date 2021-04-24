UK Covid has recorded 32 deaths and 2,061 cases in the last 24 hours

A further 32 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, while there have been another 2,061 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

According to the government figures as of 9am on Saturday, the UK death toll now stands at 127,417.

However, separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

There have now been 4,403,170 confirmed cases of Covid in the UK.

The latest data also shows that more than half the UK population has received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination.As of the end of Friday, 33,508,590 people have had at least one dose of the coronavirus jab, while 12,071,810 people have had both doses.

The UK population is estimated to be 66,796,807.

England

In England, a further 27 Covid-19 deaths were recorded and another 1,804 cases were reported.

Scotland

Another four coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland and 177 more cases were reported.

Northern Ireland

One more Covid death was recorded in Northern Ireland, while another 80 cases were recorded.

Wales Wales is no longer reporting coronavirus data on Saturdays.